Liberty senior Jonathan Yaun (second from left) won the individual title in a playoff. He's pictured with course general manager Doug Bell, Liberty coach Jeff Thomas and American Dunes head professional Ian Ziska.
Illinois' men's golf team were 15-stroke winners at the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, which wrapped up Wednesday.
Tribune photo / Kyle Turk
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — With the team title decided early Wednesday afternoon, the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate was expected to be a bit of a dead rubber for most of its final round.
It burst into life just after 3 p.m. at American Dunes Golf Club, where North Carolina State's Maximilian Steinlechner needed a birdie on the par-5 18th to force a playoff with Liberty University senior Jonathan Yaun.
