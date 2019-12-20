GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Games between Spring Lake and Grand Haven have been close for the better part of a decade. There was a memorable double-overtime game in 2017, and 2018’s game was a tight seven-point affair.
Grand Haven’s seniors made sure 2019’s game would be a less stressful night.
20 points for senior Owen Ross led Grand Haven past Spring Lake, 59-45 on Friday night. The win pushed the Buccaneers to 3-0 in the early season.
“We did a lot better job cleaning up the backboard in the second quarter,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “Offensively, we could penetrate a little better because they kept us outside early.”
The game’s opening moments came right from a Hollywood script. Grand Haven's Adam Strom and Spring Lake's Kaden George hit dueling 3-pointers to open the game, sending both sides of an energetic crowd into respective frenzies, and both teams were hot from outside early on, even on contested shots.
“In an atmosphere like this, it was important to keep our heads,” Ross said. “It was fun to trade those baskets, because then we knew it’d be a good game, but things started clicking and it was really good to see.”
Ross and Sinke added 3-pointers of their own before Spring Lake’s Sam Sheridan added a pair of baskets and Lucas Lyyski found Zach Keyser for a layup to tie the game at 15 to end the opening quarter.
“Their depth and size wore us down,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “That first quarter was back and forth, but sometimes you play on adrenaline and it starts to wear off. They had so much size, and we didn’t have an answer for Owen Ross in the fourth quarter. He had a great game.”
Defense gave the Bucs momentum the rest of the way. The Bucs scored the first nine points of the second quarter on a pair of 3-pointers and tightened up near their basket.
Senior guard Cayden Ball kept Spring Lake in the game with a 3 of his own and a layup, but Ross took control. After an elbow jumper, he made a layup while being fouled to stretch the lead to 31-21. Even though he missed the free throw, a steal and fast-break layup would do the trick.
“Owen’s a very versatile player,” Immink said. “We tried to move him around and give him different opportunities.”
The Lakers would manage just seven points in the quarter to go into halftime down 35-22.
The lead was down to nine towards the end of the third quarter thanks to a George layup, but even as Grand Haven struggled offensively, they kept the talented Lyyski from finding clean opportunities near the basket. The sophomore George played with composure in a high-pressure setting, getting to the basket on occasion when his outside shots stopped falling in the second half.
It may have been a different story had Sheridan hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, but Grand Haven held an important 42-31 lead at the end of the third.
The Bucs could control the game from there, as Ross pitched in 10 of his game-high total in the final quarter.
“To be able to end my senior year with a win against them, it means a lot to us,” Ross said. “With it being Bucs’ Pride night, we had so many fans come out and we wanted to do it for them.”
George led the Lakers with 10 points, while Sam Sheridan and Cayden Ball each added seven and Lucas Lyyski chipped in six with 15 rebounds. Sinke had 13 points for the Bucs, while Strom added nine.
“Both student sections were awesome tonight,” Immink said. “A lot of people with a lot of pride in their community there, and it was a hard game to win. The players have so much pride in their school and themselves that they’re willing to put it all out there.”
The night also served as Grand Haven's Bucs' Pride night for both basketball teams, as players honored people in their lives affected by cancer. Both teams will participate in next weekend's Lakeshore Cup at Grand Haven.
