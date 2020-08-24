The weekend featured a handful of area schools in action, as golf, tennis and cross country are all cleared to compete across the state.

Here's how local teams fared:

Grand Haven

Volleyball: The Buccaneers wasted little time getting out of the blocks in 2020, winning all three matches they played Friday in Cadillac.

Their first match came against the host Vikings, a team that's been able to practice indoors for a large portion of the summer. After dropping the opening two sets, the Bucs rallied to take control and win the match 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-12.

The next two matches came against more local opponents, as Forest Hills Northern was knocked off in four sets and Coopersville swept aside in three.

Senior and newly-minted Eastern Michigan commit Mackenzie Gross led a balanced Grand Haven attack. Gross had a team-high 40 kills on the day along with nine aces.

Tessa Winkleman was next-best with 26 kills while Ashlyn Pahl chipped in with 22. Molly Long and Lexie Kallio were the other two Bucs in double figures for kills, picking up 16 and 14 respectively.

"Samantha Boeve did such a nice job distributing the ball," coach Aaron Smaka said. "It was the first time in a gym since March for a lot of us. We made some mistakes early against Cadillac, but we picked it up and controlled the next three sets."

Pending further news on indoor play in the rest of the state, the Bucs will head to Traverse City on Thursday for a handful of matches at Traverse City West H.S. The Battle on the Boardwalk is still scheduled for Saturday, but may take place in the GHHS back parking lot.

Spring Lake

Boys tennis: The Lakers varsity tennis team played in a quad hosted by Northview on Saturday. Spring Lake played matches against Northview, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Unity Christian.

Bringing home wins for the Lakers:

In 2-singles, Eli Tosterud defeated Northview in an intense three-set match 6-2, 5-7, 12-10.

At 4-singles, Ian Brown defeated Northview 6-1, 6-2.

The 1-doubles team of Callum Saxe and Teddy Hylant defeated Northview 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

At 2-doubles, AJ Dalman and Dawson Sherman had a great day of play defeating Northview 6-1, 6-0 and Catholic Central 6-4, 6-4.

In 3-doubles Sean Bennink and August Druzgal defeated Northview 6-3, 6-2.

In 4-doubles, Kyle Powers and Cam Peppin brought home two wins defeating Northview 6-2, 6-2 and Catholic Central 6-4, 7-5.

The Lakers will compete next at the Forest Hills Eastern Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 29.

