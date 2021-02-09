Scores and more from Tuesday night's high school action, which was the opening night of basketball season for a number of teams across West Michigan:
Prep roundup: Fruitport Calvary notches historic win in season opener
- Tribune Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Older adults without family or friends lag in race to get vaccines
- Twp. Board doesn’t support closure of Pierce, Warner access to US 31
- Platform tennis making a comeback
- State Briefs
- Frigid air to stick around
- Local church gifts 200 desks, chairs to remote learners
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 2-10
Most Popular
Articles
- Nine arrested in Muskegon County for drug trafficking
- First of three explosive demolitions on Harbor Island takes place
- Returning the love to Mamma V
- Deputy injured in secondary crash on US 31
- Patricia L. Vredeveld
- Local woman hopes to feed 500 on Valentine's Day
- $1.7M secured for dredging Grand Haven channel
- Fricano's to sell pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday to support teen program
- GH man to chair state Student Recovery Advisory Council
- 'It shows the love that Mamma V had for everybody'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- We are living in a historic time (12)
- Your Views (12)
- Life in the Cancel Culture (9)
- Your Views (7)
- White supremacist extremists are the nation's deadliest terror threat (7)
- Whitmer stays the course in third State of the State (6)
- Time to hold Michigan Republicans accountable (5)
- Imagining a world based on facts and humanity (4)
- Local woman hopes to feed 500 on Valentine's Day (3)
- Your Views (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.