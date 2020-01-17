SPRING LAKE TWP. — It was not perfect, but it was definitely closer to it.
A hot start from the Spring Lake offense and a strong fourth quarter from the defense gave the Lakers a 66-51 win over Comstock Park on Friday night.
Lucas Lyyski and Sam Sheridan each scored 14 points for the Lakers, and after holding a 43-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Spring Lake didn't allow a point until only 1:57 remained.
"After Tuesday, we felt we needed to compete more," Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. "Win or lose, we wanted to compete for 32 minutes, getting on the court for loose balls and owning the paint."
Meanwhile, the Laker offense went to work. After a Lyyski putback layup, senior guard Kyle Garrison stepped up off the bench by making a pair of free throws and adding a driving layup. Callum Saxe added two free throws as well, and the Laker lead was up to 12 with four minutes remaining.
"This was really close to the best we've played all year," Lyyski said. "We kept the turnovers down, free throws still weren't there quite yet. We did all the things coach Core wanted us to do."
The opening minutes of play suggested the potential for a Laker blowout. A 9-3 start saw encouraging play on both ends from Spring Lake, as sophomore Kaden George drew a charge from Panther star Chanse Crittendon after Lyyski found George underneath the basket for an easy layup.
From the resulting in-bounds play, Lyyski broke free for an over-the-top pass and dunk that spiked the noise level from the cowboy-themed Laker student section. Subsequent 3-pointers from Cayden Ball and Lyyski had the Laker offense humming.
Comstock Park would work their way back into the game, closing the first quarter down 16-11, and the game settled down into a back-and-forth affair for the middle quarters.
Sheridan found most of his success making the little plays – he broke free for an offensive rebound and putback layup and had a pair of similar plays in the second half. George made a pair of transition layups through contact late in the first half before Quinton Martin's layup at the buzzer.
"There was a lot of full-court pressure," Core said. "Sam particularly, and our guards did a good job working through that."
Comstock Park quietly controlled the third quarter. Spring Lake couldn't get a handful of decent opportunities to go in, and Martin shouldered the scoring load thanks to solid Laker defense on Crittendon. After Spring Lake led 33-25 at halftime, the Panthers worked the lead down to one after Kaden Tofferi hit a baseline jumper and Logan Loftis made a layup while being fouled.
From that point, the Laker defense locked in. It took just over six minutes for the Panthers to score – though they did miss a handful of free throws – after Shawn Foreman's 3-pointer with 1:57 left.
"They went into the mode of needing a bucket," Lyyski said. "Our gameplan was to slow down their main guys, and we held them. It was more preparation before the game than anything."
The Lakers handled the Comstock Park full-court press well enough for most of the night, and Sheridan found Saxe for a layup before Garrison broke the press to score on the fast break. Sheridan and George added free throws to finish the Panthers off.
"Lucas did a lot of good things especially in the fourth quarter," Core said. "It was truly a team effort on both ends. We took their stars out of the game."
The Lakers finished the night with just nine turnovers, a solid number especially against Comstock Park's defensive pressure. More importantly to Core, after drawing just two offensive fouls all season, Spring Lake took four charges on the night.
Lyyski finished with a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds, while Sheridan added six assists and five rebounds to his 14 points. Ball and George added 10 points each, making four Lakers in double figures for the night. Garrison came off the bench to add eight points and some swagger to the night.
"It's very infectious," Lyyski said of Garrison's energy. "He's one of our best defenders and he played really well tonight."
Spring Lake will head to Western Michigan Christian tomorrow night for a 6 p.m. non-conference game. The Warriors lost to Muskegon Catholic Central 39-38 on a late 3-pointer.
Claim to flame
A fire alarm went off during warmups and forced a temporary evacuation of the gym. The fire was reported to have taken place at the other end of the school, near the English wing. The fire's cause had yet to be determined and no injuries were reported.
