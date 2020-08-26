Low winds forced the premature ending of the Commodores’ Cup and the fourth race of the Bluffton Bay Sails Cup regatta last week at the Grand River Sailing Club. That left a two-way tie for first between Schroeder’s Avanti and Smithe’s Job Site at the top of the main and jib fleet. Baneberry, Little Lady and Peggy Dash II occupied the next two places.
In the Spinnaker fleet, Frank Lloyd Starboard led the way ahead of Stingray and Meistari, with Monkey Wrench, Phoenix and Surface Tension filling out the standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.