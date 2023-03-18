Rockford assistant coach Jenny Wypych hugs Grace Lyons, left, and Alyssa Wypych, right, as they celebrate the Rams' 40-36 victory over West Bloomfield in the Division 1 state finals Saturday in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING — Rockford's junior guard Grace Lyons drilled a clutch 3-pointer in the closing moments, lifting Rockford to a 40-36 victory over defending champion West Bloomfield in Saturday's Division 1 girls basketball state final.
The Rams trailed by a point late in the fourth quarter when Lyons swished her first bucket of the game, a 3-pointer that put the Rams on top 38-36.
