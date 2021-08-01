Coast Guard Festival Run

Runners take off at the start of Saturday's Tri-Cities Family YMCA Coast Guard Run. 

 Tribune photo / Addy Wachter

More than 1,500 runners took part in Saturday's Tri-Cities Family YMCA Coast Guard Festival Run.

Families, friends and individuals came out Saturday morning to participate in the 5K and 10K runs and 1-mile Family Fun Run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.