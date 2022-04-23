Derek Hartman, a senior at Grand Haven High School, and Gavin Yonker, a GHHS sophomore, lean off the side of their sailboat to maintain balance against the wind – a tactic called “hiking” – during practice Thursday.
Sailboats come close as teen sailors practice Thursday on Spring Lake.
Courtesy photos / Teri Pittman
Alexis Twa, left, an eighth-grader at Spring Lake Middle School, and Caroline Henry, a junior at Spring Lake High School, work to control their sailboat during practice Thursday on Spring Lake.
Courtesy photo / Teri Pittman
FERRYSBURG — Teens from area schools who make up a local sailing club began practicing this month at the Spring Lake Yacht Club.
Out on the docks, high schoolers and middle schoolers – some geared up in dry suits – worked in pairs to assemble their sailboats before heading out on the water. Out on the water in a boat, coach Olivia Windemuller instructed the young sailors with a whistle and, sometimes, a loudspeaker.
