SPRING LAKE TWP. — Spring Lake’s first half was its best of the season to date. Defense and ball movement staked the Lakers to a 25-8 halftime lead.
Then, Montague started to wake up from deep. A 47-point second half pushed the Wildcats past Spring Lake 51-48.
Four 3-pointers in 6 minutes coupled with a strong defensive effort got the Wildcats back into the game, and although Spring Lake climbed back from a handful of late deficits, a late 3-pointer from Braquelle Osbourne gave the Wildcats breathing room before the teams traded free throws. With under a second to play, Jennifer Judge’s 3-pointer fell short at the buzzer.
“Our third quarter has been our nemesis so far,” Spring Lake head coach Rich Hyde said. “I was proud of our defensive effort in the first half, but when they hit eight 3s, it’s a learning experience.”
Judge had 12 points to lead the Lakers despite picking up a fourth foul late in the third quarter. Phoebe Saunders and Madalyn Lisman each added 11, Saunders adding 4 assists and Lisman 4 rebounds.
“We did a lot of better things overall than we did last week,” Hyde said. “Mentally, that second half was just deflating for them. We didn’t handle our emotions and didn’t control it.”
The first half was as well as the Lakers have played through three games; getting steals on defense and converting in transition. The most impressive play came in the halfcourt, Judge driving and finding a cutting Lisman for an easy layup that pushed the lead to 10.
“Monday practices are usually rough,” Hyde said. “They practiced really well [Monday] and made some good adjustments from the second game to the third.”
A Saunders assist for Judge and a 3-pointer pushed the lead to 11, Mia McDermott adding a jumper off the bench for a 15-point halftime lead.
After being hesitant to shoot from outside, the Wildcats swung back into the game with the outside shot. Osbourne, Allison Hall and Emma Flynn all hit 3-pointers in the third quarter while extending their defense full-court to frustrate Spring Lake.
“Montague has some experience, a lot of players back,” Hyde said. “They understood that game, and that’s where our experience hurt us a little bit.”
Saunders found Judge for a 3 to push the lead to 18 before Montague went on a 16-3 run in the middle of the quarter to close the gap. The Wildcats finished the game shooting 32% from deep.
The officials were whistle-happy in the third quarter, calling Montague for 9 fouls in the quarter, but the Lakers were just 5-of-14 at the free-throw line in the game.
In the fourth quarter, the lead swung back and forth. Abbi Perkins had 8 points on the night, but her best play might have been a steal and fastbreak pass to Lisman for a layup. With Judge on the bench, sophomore Meah Bajt played a majority of the fourth quarter, adding a point, 6 rebounds and an assist.
“Meah looked good,” Hyde said. “Her and Masen Carey really did well without Jen out there.”
Osbourne led all scorers with 16 points, and her midrange jumper tied the game at 47. After a Spring Lake turnover, it was the junior’s 3-pointer that made the difference with 47 seconds left.
“Our resilience was promising,” Hyde said. “A lot of our games will be like this this year, and next time we have a chance to play them it might be in the district. It’s a lesson that we need to take care of business.”
The loss moves Spring Lake to 1-2 on the early season; they will face Fruitport on the road Friday at 6 p.m.
