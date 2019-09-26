SPRING LAKE – To say Grand Rapids Catholic Central had been a thorn in Spring Lake's side over the last two years would be putting it mildly.
The Cougars had won the last two O-K Blue titles ahead of the Lakers, and beat them in last year's matchup. On Thursday night, Spring Lake was able to exorcise some demons in a 5-1 home win that guaranteed sole possession of the O-K Blue championship.
"It was a matter of time before things started going our way," Laker senior Malachi Mulder said. "We out-possessed them the whole game, we knew we were as talented as them and we worked a little bit harder than them tonight."
Ditching Spring Lake's typical red jerseys for purple didn't seem to affect the nature of a quickly-developing rivalry. It was a scrappy game that featured a handful of yellow cards for both teams and a red card for CC's Andrew Smitley just before halftime.
As a result, Spring Lake came out firing out of halftime following a 1-1 halftime scoreline. The red card was the result of a second yellow as the junior defender mistimed a tackle on the Lakers' Sheldon Bunnell.
"We kept our same game plan," Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said. "Obviously when they lose a guy it makes our possession easier."
CC opened the scoring just after the midway mark of the first half, junior Jack Barlow picking up a loose ball and cutting inside before beating an otherwise-solid Aidan Parker at the near post.
Spring Lake would respond in a fairly unorthodox way. With 7:45 remaining in the first half, senior defender Armani Abertias collected the ball on the edge of the penalty box following a Spring Lake corner, and his hopeful right-footed shot bounced and found the far side of the net to tie the game at 1.
"Those don't usually go in," Abertias said. "I was just glad it went in. Just happy, because after that our whole momentum changed."
Smitley's red card gave Spring Lake the impetus to control the second half. Catholic Central was quick to protest with the referee even as a couple calls could have gone their way, and it took some restraint on the part of the officials to avoid sending off another Cougar in the second half.
It didn't take long for the Lakers to make their man advantage count in the second half. A minute and a half into the second half, Ben DesJardin's cross was perfectly placed for Ben Bush to head home for 2-1.
Mulder's goal put the match to rest four minutes later. A miskicked shot was rolling towards the Cougar goalkeeper before Mulder tapped it away and recovered the ball along the end line. Facing a tough angle, Mulder's shot curled around the goalkeeper and in to give the Lakers a 3-1 lead barely five minutes into the second half.
"I probably shouldn't have shot it," admitted Mulder following the game. "In my head, I'm always thinking 'Shoot the ball,' so when it goes in like that, I would have heard about it if it hadn't gone in. We had to take those opportunities, it's CC, we had to put the ball in the net."
A pair of sophomores combined for the fourth, as midfielder Link Dephouse collected a pass from Clayton Glasgow and ran at the CC defense, laying off a well-placed pass for Keegan Fritsche. Fritsche had to slide to get to the ball first, but the forward's shot trickled across the line to make it 4-1 midway through the second half.
Catholic Central had to try and push players forward, but an assured Laker defense was in the right places to move the ball away from danger.
Porter Saunders had had a handful of opportunities to score even from his defending position, but the sophomore finally got his opportunity to get forward and finish off the game for Spring Lake. Julian White's pass left Saunders in space outside the box, and Saunders shot low into the bottom-right corner for the game's final goal.
"This was a game we had circled on the calendar months ago," Thelen said. "We thought it might have conference championship implications. After halftime, the guys came out and took care of business.
"We knew coming in that this was a game where the guys had to keep their heads. We just kept talking about it and talking about it."
The Lakers could clinch an undefeated conference record when they play Allendale on Tuesday.
