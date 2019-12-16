Nick Koski stood in the front row at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon, about 20 feet from Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, and he held a sign that read: "Martha sell the team."
Several members of the Lions' front office and Ford family stood together in a roped-off area near the sideline in front of Koski.
"(General manager) Bob Quinn is going around, giving hugs and kisses to the Ford family," he said, shaking his head.
Koski, 18, from Plymouth, and his two friends were screaming at Quinn: "You are going to lose your job!"
All right, so maybe they weren't predicting -- just hoping.
"Quinn is sucking up big time (to Martha)," Owen Oszust, 18, of Canton, said. "Because he can't make a good draft pick. During the offseason, he put all of that money into the defense. And we are worse this year? This is crazy."
A few minutes later, Lions coach Matt Patricia walked up to Ford and gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek.
"Ah!" Koski said, mocking the warm embrace.
Yes, he is just 18, but he already exhibits the bitterness and anger, not to mention raw skepticism, that you would expect to find in a far older Lions fan.
It was about an hour before the Lions got creamed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-17 -- their seventh-straight loss -- and the drama on the sideline ended up being better than the game.
As the Lions warmed up, Patricia spent about 15 minutes talking to Ford and her second-oldest daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, and Hamp's husband, Steve. I stood in the front row. I wasn't close enough to hear what was said, but had a great vantage point to watch the body language between Patricia and the Fords. It was fascinating, especially at a time when many are speculating about Patricia's future.
Martha Ford and Sheila Ford Hamp, more than anyone else, will determine the fate of Patricia and Quinn. It is believed that Martha makes the final decisions, but Sheila, who plays a significant role in the organization, has her ear.
We don't know what it is like when the Fords meet with Patricia behind closed doors, so this is as close as we will get to see what might happen in private.
At first, Sheila did most of the talking. Patricia nodded intently. He was wearing his trademark hat and had a pencil stuck behind his ear.
But then, Patricia started responding, talking, moving his hands. He was far more gregarious than how he acts at a news conference.
Maybe they were talking about who makes the best pizza in Detroit. Or maybe they were listing their favorite shows to binge on Netflix.
Or maybe it was nothing but chitchat -- do billionaires chitchat? "A lot of just general conversation and just catching up," Patricia said after the game. "We had the meetings this week, so just kind of talking a little bit. That's about all."
Sheila is listed as one of four vice chairpersons of the Lions organization, along with her brother, William Clay Ford Jr. and two sisters, Martha Ford Morse and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis. According to the Lions' website, Sheila started attending Lions games at Briggs Stadium and training camp at Cranbrook when she was 5 years old, and she serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and major events committee.
Translation: She holds some serious power.
And that's important to remember. When people hold up signs directed at Martha, maybe, some of that energy should be directed at Sheila.
Thanks for nothing
As Patricia talked to the Ford family, Greg Smith and his son, Matthew, also stood in the front row and held up a sign: "(We) deserve... better."
"This has been going on for how long?" said Greg Smith, 56, of Royal Oak. "We were told that 9-7 wasn't good enough. We have seen no progress. We have seen terrible drafts. We have seen this team go into the toilet.
"I've had season tickets for 20 years. My dad was a season-ticket holder. He saw the '57 championship. He passed on the sickness to me. I've brought him since he was 5."
"You are a horrible parent to make him a Lions fan," I joked.
He laughed.
"Thank you," Greg Smith said.
He looked around the stadium. It was less than an hour before the game. "It's the lightest crowd I've seen in a long time," he said.
Most Lions fans are stuck somewhere between anger and apathy. There was little buzz before this game. The team gave away tickets as part of a Thanksgiving-time promotion to season-ticket holders and offered $15 tickets to Ford employees.
Still, it was a third empty.
The end of Patricia's conversation with the Fords was just as captivating as the start.
Certainly, there were times when he looked at and spoke to Martha. But I couldn't get over how much of his attention was directed at Sheila.
At one point, he motioned with his fingers, as if to say: "We are so close."
But finally, it was time for him to, you know, go out and coach. He kissed Martha on the cheek and gave her a hug. Then he kissed Sheila on the cheek and gave her a hug. Make of that what you will.
He walked away from the Fords and shared a bro-hug with team president Rod Wood, who appeared to whisper in his ear.
Yes, inquiring minds want to know.
After both teams went into the tunnel, Martha got into a cart and was whisked away. I was never close enough to shout a question. But I would love to know what they are thinking.
Are they upset about the losing? Do they believe there is any reason for hope?
In general, it looked as if the Fords had a congenial conversation with Patricia. It didn't look like an ultimatum was issued. It didn't look like a conversation between an owner and a coach who is in danger of getting fired.
Then again, let's hope Martha, or Sheila, is a hell of a poker player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.