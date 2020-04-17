With the winter sports season officially over, the OK Black announced its all-conference athletes in each sport. Seven Fruitport student-athletes were recognized as the best in their conference. Bottom row, left to right: Sydney Bol (Basketball), Jessica Plichta (Bowling), Keyanna Nieto (Cheerleading). Top row: Jon Wildey (Bowling), Gavin Fisher (Basketball), Crue Cooper (Wrestling), Evan Simonis (Bowling)
Seven Trojans earn all-conference honors
- Courtesy photo / Jim Hill Photography
