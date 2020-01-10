ALLENDALE — Spring Lake hung tough for the majority of Friday's contest at Allendale, but down the stretch couldn't find the shots to stay in the game.
The Lakers were carved up by Falcon senior Bryce Nyboer, who led all scorers with 17 points as Allendale beat Spring Lake 62-52. Sam Sheridan led the Lakers with 16 points, while Lucas Lyyski added 11 and Cayden Ball chipped in with 10.
"We got in a hole right away," Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. "[Nyboer] was a tough matchup with his strength and length."
After the Allendale lead got as large as 15, Spring Lake scored eight straight points wrapped around the end of the third quarter to cut the lead down to 47-42. However, Nyboer hit a 3-pointer with five minutes left as part of a small 6-0 run that pushed the lead back to 11. Spring Lake wouldn't get much closer for the rest of the night.
Nyboer's ability to drive and finish coupled with an outside shot was a mix that was tough to guard. The senior made his first two 3-pointers in the game's first three minutes as part of a 10-3 run to open play.
"Before the game, [Allendale head coach] Joe Modderman told me Nyboer wasn't shooting too well," Core said. "Then he goes out and hits those shots, and it was like 'Come on, Joe, you just told me he was struggling.' That got them confident."
Ball had a pair of triples in the opening quarter to keep pace, but senior Braden Kleyn hit an open 3-pointer with a minute remaining to give the Falcons breathing space up 15-10.
The height of Allendale's Ryan Corner made life difficult for both Lyyski and Zach Keyser inside, and Nyboer presented such a difficult matchup that Core tried to combat with Callum Saxe off the bench. Corner eventually put that size to work on the offensive end while trying to avoid Lyyski, who ended the night with three blocks.
"It felt like it came down to defense," Sheridan said. "They felt like simple things, which doesn't worry me as much because I think we'll clean it up. That's where we have to step up."
A 10-4 run midway through the second quarter only served to open the lead for Allendale, who went into the break up 29-20. There were stretches of solid play for the Lakers, but it would only come after Allendale had moved into a comfortable lead.
With the Laker defense focused on Nyboer at the forward spot, it opened space for Corner and his 6-foot-10 frame down low as well as space for Kleyn and Keenan Hatto to shoot from 3-point range. Kleyn finished with 13 points as the next-higher scorer for Allendale.
"I'm not a big slap-the-floor, defensive-possession guy, but it felt like when we let up offensive rebounds it came at the worst time," Core said. "When we got down by nine or 10, we started to force some shots."
Lyyski had just two points at halftime but responded in the second half, scoring nine points and grabbing 13 of his 15 rebounds after halftime. Sheridan had seven rebounds and added four assists. The Lakers out-rebounded Allendale 36-31, but couldn't make winning plays at the crucial moments.
"It's important not to panic," Sheridan said. "Allendale is a good team, they'll have a good year. We'll find some positives to build off of."
The Laker offense improved in the second half after a difficult start, and Core was especially happy with Lyyski's second-half effort.
"Sam was good, and we challenged Lucas at halftime," Core said. "I'm really proud of him, he came out and played with more energy."
Now, the Lakers finally get to come home after six road games to open the year. They'll play Coopersville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
