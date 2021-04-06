The girls basketball season is winding to a close, with the state finals coming up at the end of the week. All local teams were eliminated by last week, but there were still a handful of postseason honors headed their way.
District champions Western Michigan Christian were the most decorated team for their share of the Lakes Eight title and their 17-2 season. Three Warriors were named as first-team all-conference players: senior Taylor Folkema and junior sisters Kyla and Maddie Wiersema.
