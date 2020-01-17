SPRING LAKE TWP. — Seven minutes into Spring Lake’s Friday matchup with Comstock Park, there was plenty to be happy with. The Lakers were up 10-2 and cruising.
From there, it was pretty much all downhill.
Against the eight-player roster of the Panthers, the Lakers were unable to match the level of play from their pair of wins in the games prior, losing 55-39. Comstock Park’s McKenna Bent and Emily Heintzelman had 20 points apiece to lead all scorers.
“Our goal was to hold Bent to 20,” Spring Lake head coach Rich Hyde said. “She’s a great player in our league. I was okay with her ending up with 20. Heintzelman gave them a little spark at the end of the quarter.”
Even against a Panther team that has been strong in O-K Blue play in recent years, Spring Lake looked confident in the early going. A Jennifer Judge 3-pointer paced Spring Lake’s offense and Abbi Perkins’ presence inside disrupted Comstock Park’s offensive flow.
Then, as if out of nowhere, Comstock Park’s offense came to life. A pair of baskets from Heintzelman put the Panthers within touching distance before the end of the quarter, and Spring Lake had to settle for a 10-9 lead at the end of the quarter.
“I was proud of how hard we fought,” Hyde said. “They’re going to contend with West Catholic at the top of the league. We got some good opportunities but we didn’t finish. I was happier with this effort than Tuesday when it came to the offense.”
The second quarter was all Comstock Park, as Bent heated up and Spring Lake struggled to find offense. It took nearly half the quarter for the Lakers to put points on the board thanks to three Judge free throws. Although the Lakers had one of their best nights taking care of the basketball, the Panthers had scoring opportunities on the fast break.
After Masen Carey hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to cut the Panther lead to 24-16, Bent came right back down the other way and hit a 3 of her own with five seconds remaining. It was that kind of night for the Lakers.
“We had really good practices coming in,” Judge said. “The first quarter was good but we let things get away from us.”
The Comstock Park lead was cut down to nine midway through the third quarter after Madalyn Lisman found Judge for a layup with three minutes left, but that was as close as the Lakers got the rest of the way. Phoebe Saunders was stuck in foul trouble for most of the second half, and her foul on a Bent 3-point attempt didn’t help matters. Bain made two of three before a steal and 3-pointer with 56 seconds left.
“They’re a tight-knit group that has played together quite a bit,” Saunders said. “Sometimes that kind of chemistry is what we lack. Some nights we’re either on or we’re off. It just comes with time and practice.”
Even up 16 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers didn’t ease up. A Camelin McKay 3-pointer mixed with a Heintzelman layup in transition pushed the lead out to 20, and the Panthers coasted home from there.
“You have to give them a lot of credit,” Hyde said. “They scrap and play hard, and they’re really good. It’ll be interesting to see how everything shakes out at the top.”
Judge led Spring Lake with 14 points, while Perkins added six points and eight rebounds. Now, the Lakers must recover quickly to face Western Michigan Christian tomorrow afternoon. Perkins thought the quick turnaround may help Spring Lake bounce back from the loss.
“It’s exciting,” Perkins said. “It’ll give us a chance to shake this off and come back on a new day.”
Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian will tip around 4:30 p.m. tomorrow at WMC. The day of basketball kicks off with a boys freshman game at noon.
