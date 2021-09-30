IMG_4310.JPG

Spring Lake senior Peyton Parsons (left) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during Wednesday’s Powderpuff flag football game.

 Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

SPRING LAKE TWP. — Grabinski Field doesn’t usually see much activity during a football game week – Spring Lake’s football teams practice on the lacrosse field and in open area on the athletic fields.

On Wednesday, it got a little busier with the return of the Powderpuff flag football game as part of SLHS’s Homecoming week. Last year’s game wasn’t played in the middle of the pandemic, but the seniors made the most of their only chance at playing, winning 28-14.

