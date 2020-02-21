GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven girls hosted Caledonia on Friday night and a slow start haunted the Bucs in a 46-34 loss. This was the last home game of the season for Grand Haven, so they used Friday night to honor the five seniors on their roster. Jolee Houle, Jalen Greene, Morgan Goss, Camryn Constant and Tatum Davis were all honored Friday night.
“I really can’t say enough about my seniors,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “They have been so loyal to me and done so much for this program. This is the youngest team I’ve ever coached and they’ve done a great job leading this young squad. They are very unselfish. They all accept their roles. It’s tough that it’s the last time they are going to play on this floor.”
