With a busy night of prep sports, here are results from Thursday's action:
FRUITPORT
Soccer: The Trojans had already defeated Muskegon by a sizable margin weeks earlier, and continued that trend in an 8-0 win. They advance to face Spring Lake on Tuesday.
SPRING LAKE
Football: The Lakers junior varsity team defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28-21. No stats were available.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: The Warriors hosted Eau Claire in the first round of their Division 4 district, and won 8-0. Brandon Fles led the way with four goals, while Issac VanHoeven, Charlie Alfree, Ashton Leffering and Michael Tencate added the rest for WMC.
They will play Libertas Christian at home on Tuesday.
GRAND HAVEN
Tennis: The Bucs were fifth-place finishers at yesterday's regionals, finishing with 14 points. Rockford won with a total of 24. Noah Bachmann won the 1-singles regional title thanks to a victory in the final over Rockford's Terrence Maskell. Bachmann won in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. The senior advanced to his third straight individual state championship tournament.
At 3-singles, Weston Taylor made the finals and split sets with West Ottawa but ended up having leg cramps and had to retire at 2-2 in the third set.
Ian Rant also made the finals for the Bucs at the 4-singles flight, eventually losing to Rockford.
In doubles, Brayden Rowley and Carter Prieditis at 3-doubles were within a game of defeating the top-seeded Rockford team, but lost in a third set. That Rockford team went on to win their flight.
Bachmann will play at the Midland Tennis Center on Oct. 18-19.
Volleyball: The Bucs' junior varsity won in three sets against Caledonia on Thursday evening. Despite losing the first set 25-23, the Bucs rebounded to win 25-22, 15-12. Paige Redder moved to a passing role for the night and led the team with 25 assists, while Kendall Woiteshek led the Bucs with 8 kills.
