SPRING LAKE – After falling 3-1 to defending state champion Unity Christian last Friday, Spring Lake boys soccer was back to winning ways on Tuesday night, beating Sparta 8-0.
The Spartans had given Spring Lake trouble in the past, but Jeremy Thelen’s team was determined to stamp their authority on the match from the start.
“Our goal is to come out and play the best we can no matter the opponent,” Thelen said. “We have to do our jobs, go to the ball and finish our chances.”
It took a little over a minute for Spring Lake to take the lead as junior Benjamin Bush found Keegan Fritsche to open the scoring a minute and three seconds into the game. Ten minutes later, Fritsche’s long pass found Mulder down the left side of the field. After cutting inside, the senior shot down low to the left of the goalkeeper and squeezed in between goalie and post for the second goal of the evening.
A few minutes later, a bouncing ball from a free kick nearly flicked in by Jonathan Bricker but his chip was too low and was saved. With 18 minutes remaining in the first half, a seemingly harmless cross from Sheldon Bunnell was deflected across goal and in by a Sparta defender, giving the Lakers a 3-0 lead.
Spring Lake’s speed and aggression was simply too much for Sparta, as the Spartans struggled to advance the ball past the halfway line for most of the half. Bailey Muller and Kalvin Cochrane were lively with the ball for the Spartans, but the problem was that they were forced to work hard just to get the ball back.
It could have been 4-0 just two minutes later, as a chipped pass for Gavin DeVowe was touched around the keeper and kept alive for Bricker to slam in, but the play was called offside. DeVowe’s effort to keep the play alive was worthy of a goal, but the Lakers had to wait a little longer for their dominance to be reflected on the scoreboard.
Mulder’s high, looping pass over the top of the Sparta defense left Fritsche alone with the goalkeeper, and the sophomore forward doubled his goal tally for the night, pushing the Laker lead to 4-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
“We played pretty well today,” Fritsche said. “Without the ball movement we had, we wouldn’t have had nearly as much success.”
After the break, it was more of the same. Mulder was the creator again for the Lakers’ fifth, as Sparta’s defense failed to stay in front of the Spring Lake No. 10 as he dribbled down the right wing and then along the goal line. His pass across the goal was tapped in by Clayton Glasgow just two minutes into the half.
Liam Beck had to be composed during a rare lapse from the Spring Lake defense, as he was left alone with Sparta’s Yonathon Rodriguez. Before the Spartans could muster their first shot on goal, the senior was composed and was able to put the ball out of harm’s way.
Strong work from Fritsche in midfield handed Bush his first goal as well, as he shot past the Sparta goalie to make it 6-0. The seventh was the pick of the bunch, as another Mulder assist split the defense for Bush to take on a defender. After faking to the right, he turned his body and was able to angle his shot between goalkeeper and post to extend the Laker advantage just five minutes after the restart.
Mulder ended the game 10 minutes later with a shot into the bottom-right corner of the Sparta net, finishing the game with his name all over the scoresheet. For the Lakers, this game was more about forming good habits than the score.
“I was a little worried about our depth initially, but our depth is one of our advantages right now,” Thelen said. With the situation of a multi-goal lead, the Lakers were able to rotate through the bench and play most of their roster.
The Lakers will travel to Coopersville on Thursday before playing at Mona Shores on Friday.
