ANN ARBOR (AP) — Michigan showed its support for rival Michigan State with a poignant pregame ceremony before the Wolverines took an 84-72 win on Saturday night, the first game for the Spartan men since a shooting on the their campus that killed three students and wounded five others.
A long moment of silence was broken by the Michigan band playing the Spartans' alma mater — "MSU Shadows" — while Crisler Arena was dimly lit with green and white lights from LED wristbands that were given to fans. A large "Spartan Strong" flag was held up in the student section.
