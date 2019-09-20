COOPERSVILLE – Spring Lake needed a game like this.
A pair of Steve Ready touchdowns at the start of both halves took care of the momentum, and the rest of the Lakers stepped up and made plays to beat Coopersville 34-0.
A couple of massive plays from the Laker defense were game-changers. A second-quarter fumble set up a two-score advantage before an interception late in the second half kept the Broncos from working back into the game. Spring Lake had plenty of cushion, and used both their size up front and their speed in space to outplay the Broncos on both sides of the ball.
“We just had to execute,” Laker head coach Dan Start said. “Tonight we were more evenly matched, and our kids just did a nice job executing. Once we got up, the kids felt it and we really had to have a good drive out of the half. It was great to see us hit a bunch of big plays.”
After forcing Coopersville to punt on their opening possession, the Laker offense got moving after a 3-point performance a week earlier at Sparta. After a first down, Spring Lake faced a 4th-and-1 from the Bronco 35-yard line. Folkert carried for a gain of 10 to set up Ready, who took a handoff around the left side for a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter.
“It was a good week of practice,” Ready said. “Last week was a big motivator. We came out here and started fast like we’ve wanted to all year.”
Spring Lake forced a punt in Coopersville territory on the next drive, but Bronco punter Logan Zissler received a fortunate bounce to push the Lakers back to their own 6. After a pair of first downs, Spring Lake was forced to punt.
The Lakers were able to turn the game on its head not long after. Bronco senior receiver Jake Amshey had a first down before the ball was punched out by a Laker defender, and Spring Lake’s Robert Galloway was able to fall on the ball at the Laker 43.
With a new lease on life, the Laker offense got back to work. A third-down run from Ready moved the chains before Keyser found Zach Mitchell on another third down to the Coopersville 39. Keyser kept for a first down to the Bronco 15.
Two plays later, Folkert had plenty of space to score a 2-yard touchdown, taking a handoff and practically walking in for 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Coopersville’s offense was simply outplayed up front by a Spring Lake defense that came to play. Both the offensive and defensive lines for the Lakers were able to control the game, putting pressure on Bronco quarterback Joe Keefe before freshman Colton Bosch was substituted into the senior’s place.
The halftime score was 14-0 Lakers, but it took one play for Ready to change that, taking a handoff around the left side and finding the sideline for a 79-yard score on the first play of the second half. Sophomore lineman Hunter Throop made a crucial block downfield to open space for the junior to find the end zone.
“I saw the safety coming and I didn’t know if he was going to catch Steve,” Throop said. “I just didn’t want to get the block in the back. We knew they were going to be tough but we came out violent, we practiced hard all week and we were ready for it.”
“He’s at the point where he’s comfortable with where he’s going,” Start said. “He took advantage of it and did a nice job and good things happened.”
After forcing a three-and-out, Spring Lake’s offense took a couple of penalties. Ready didn’t care, converting a 1st-and-29 on a 42-yard run into Bronco territory. After a 22-yard reception from Aidan Carlson moved the Lakers to the Coopersville 9, junior Dayton Holmes took a pitch around the right side and ran in untouched to put the Lakers up 28-0.
Coopersville would move the ball slightly following the switch to Bosch at quarterback, but despite crossing midfield they could not convert a fourth down at the Laker 39.
“The defensive line played really well,” Start said. “We gave them the short stuff and we eliminated the big plays. They didn’t make any big throws and that was the goal.”
On the resulting first down, junior Sam Sheridan burst through the middle and was destined for a 61-yard touchdown. However, despite the 28-0 scoreline, Coopersville sophomore defensive back Jacob Wiersma tracked down Sheridan and tackled him just short of the goal line.
Zach Mitchell had moved to quarterback on the drive after spending most of the game at receiver, and scored on a dive the next play for a 1-yard touchdown of his own just a minute into the fourth quarter.
Bronco head coach Ed Kaman put Keefe back into the game, and the senior responded on the next drive, completing a handful of passes. A big gain to Jake Amshey got the Broncos inside the Spring Lake 5-yard line, but a tackle for loss and a sack pushed Coopersville back to the Laker 15.
Sheridan nearly intercepted the third-down play on a throw over the middle before Keefe overthrew Bosch on fourth down. Despite a last-gasp effort from Coopersville, Spring Lake’s defense held with 30 seconds left, forcing a turnover on downs to end the game and earn the shutout.
“It’s a confidence boost,” senior lineman Blake Kelsey said. “I think we can learn from this one and just translate it to next week.”
Both Ready and Start were excited about the momentum gained.
“We’re excited,” the junior running back said. “Homecoming next week, Comstock Park is very good. We’ll have to get after it in practice and be ready to go.”
“We finally realized our potential,” Start said. “Tonight, we got a lot closer to that. There’s still room to grow and get better. Hopefully we can springboard forward. Last time we got a win, the next week we came out flat. Now we have to do a good job as coaches to keep our kids up.”
