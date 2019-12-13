FRUITPORT — With the fourth quarter starting tied, it was time to sink or swim for Spring Lake boys basketball in their annual rivalry with Fruitport.
“Last year, we would have lost a game like this,” Laker head coach Bill Core said.
Another year older and wiser, Spring Lake figured things out on both ends and suffocated the Trojans in the fourth quarter to win 56-48. Seniors Lucas Lyyski and Cayden Ball each had 14 points to lead the way for the Lakers. Lyyski notched a double-double by pulling down 17 rebounds while adding three assists and four blocks.
“Fruitport’s got a nice team,” Core said. “We’re humbled to get out of here with a win, for us to win it is encouraging when we’re trying to get back on track. We’ve got some guys that have played more and we could close things out.”
Fruitport kept themselves in the contest in the third quarter by getting hot from outside. Marcelo Conklin hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter while Ethan Flores added another, and Gavin Fisher made a 3-point play with 2.5 seconds left to end the third quarter tied at 41.
After Grant Kieft went down with an early injury, Sam Sheridan stepped in and added seven points, while Zach Keyser chipped in with eight. Keyser benefitted from Fruitport’s focus on Lyyski, and his layup to open the fourth quarter was the start of a 8-0 run in the first five minutes.
“All we had to do was take a deep breath and calm down,” Keyser said. “We were all ramped up, but we tried to keep the turnovers down. It was a great atmosphere, but you have to focus on the court.”
“I think when we got in the double bonus, it calmed us down,” Ball said. “We all knew that we could get to the line, so we made our free throws and finished strong.”
Both student sections were loud for a majority of the night, having just seen an overtime thriller between the girls teams in the preceding game.
“I don’t really notice it that much,” Ball said, smiling. “I’ve been playing for a long time, it’s just kind of natural. There’s always something, but we had to figure out our plan and finish things.”
Trojan head coach Steve Erny noted a lack of ball movement as the reason his offense dried up.
“Our purpose is to keep getting better,” Erny said. “We took a timeout early and we said we were settling. We were trying to shoot ourselves back into the game. We can learn from it and get better.”
Sophomore Kaden George made three of four free throws in the final minute before Lyyski added a pair of late free throws and a layup. George finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
“They’ve got some size to them,” Keyser said. “Cayden [Ball] got to the hole when he wanted to, or we worked some screen-and-roll too. Kaden is always surprising me as a sophomore and how well he’s doing.”
For large stretches, the Trojans hung in with a team that has had their number in years past. Gavin Fisher stepped in on both ends, having to guard Lyyski and do some scoring of his own. Flores used his speed to great effect in the first half, searching for loose balls to track down and disrupt the Laker offense. Fisher had a game-high 16 points while Conklin added 14. Luke Mitchell was next-best with eight.
After a disappointing first night of the season on Tuesday against Montague, Fruitport players were fairly upbeat about their performance.
“I really think we improved from the Montague game,” Fisher said. “It’s always tough to come back and win a game where you’re trailing. We made a game out of it, though, which is what we wanted to do at halftime. That’s the best we’ve played Spring Lake in a while.”
Conklin saw a few missed opportunities as well.
“A couple defensive mistakes, we could have hit our free throws too,” the senior point guard said. “We knock those down, it could have been closer.”
The Trojans will host Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., while Spring Lake travels to Grand Haven for an enticing rivalry game on Friday night.
