The Lakers were on the road opening up O-K Blue play in Sparta tonight. The Spartans put points on the board early with a touchdown run by quarterback Jakel Davis and the Spartans would not look back after that.
The Spartans would add another touchdown to their lead before the Lakers would respond with their only points in the game. Matt Bierman made a field goal with seven minutes and 33 seconds left in the first half after a Steve Ready kick return gave Spring Lake great field position.
The Sparta defense would not surrender much more for the rest of the night, capitalizing on a slew of fumbles by the Spring Lake offense. The Spartans controlled the game the rest of the way, finishing with a final score of 38-3. The Lakers continue their conference road trip next week, traveling to Coopersville to take on the Broncos.
