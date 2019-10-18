ALLENDALE – Allendale scored early and often in Friday’s 52-14 win over Spring Lake.
“It was tough. We’ve got to get better,” Spring Lake head coach Dan Start said. “We were exposed a little bit on some things that we need to improve, both on offense and defense. We’ve got to work on our tackling, we’ve got to work on making plays when we get opportunities, but those are things that are fixable. We are just going to get to practice and get grinding on it.”
The Falcons got the ball first in the game, and they got off to a great start with a good return on the opening kickoff. The Lakers looked to have made a stop on the drive when they forced a fumble, but the Falcons recovered it. Plays later, Owen Burk took the snap and ran the ball in for a 40-yard touchdown. The first score came a little over three minutes into the game.
Later in the quarter, Allendale’s Cameron Fess scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 60-yard run. The touchdown gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Following the Allendale touchdown, Spring Lake quarterback Zach Keyser fumbled and the Falcons recovered at the Spring Lake 38 yard line. Allendale took advantage of the short field and the drive ended with a touchdown pass to Fess. On the following kickoff, Zach Mitchell fumbled the ball for the Lakers, again recovered by Allendale. The Falcons started the drive at the Laker 20-yard line this time. With 11 minutes to go in the second quarter the Falcons extended their lead to 28-0 with a touchdown pass to Carter Ginn.
The Lakers got the ball back and started to move the ball offensively. The drive was capped off with a huge run from running back Sam Sheridian, the Lakers cut the lead to 21. Allendale responded on the next possession with a third touchdown from Fess and Spring Lake trailed 35-7 with two minutes and 39 seconds to go in the half.
Not for long though, Zach Mitchell received the ensuing kickoff and found an opening and returned the kick for a touchdown. Back to trailing by 21, the Lakers had gained momentum toward the end of the second half, and used it to stop Allendale and get the ball back with over a minute left to attempt to score. The Lakers were unable to find the endzone and ran out the clock to go to halftime.
All of the scoring in the second half was done by Allendale. In the third quarter, the Falcons added another touchdown to their lead making the score 42-14 through three quarters. In the fourth, a field goal and one last touchdown would bring the game to its final score.
The Lakers are now 4-4 on the season and move on to play Holland Christian at home next week. This game becomes must win for the Lakers in order to have a shot at making the playoffs.
“We’ve got to focus in on getting a win next week. We’ve just got to play football. We have to work on ourselves and play a football game, that’s just unfortunately the way that it is,” Start said.
