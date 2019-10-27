SPRING LAKE – Despite a handful of projections placing Spring Lake with the state's top team in Muskegon, the Lakers will play another undefeated team on Friday: Byron Center.
Spring Lake was not an automatic qualifier for the Division 3 state playoffs in the regular season at 5-4, but qualified based on points. Byron Center went through their O-K Green conference slate undefeated, with wins over a pair of common opponents of Spring Lake's. In Week 4, the Bulldogs defeated Holland Christian 33-6 and Comstock Park were beaten 48-0 in Week 6.
"We just said to ourselves, we'll play whoever they tell us to," Laker head coach Dan Start said. This marks the second straight year in the playoffs for Spring Lake after missing out in the three seasons prior. "Last year, we were just happy to be in. Now, we're still happy to be in but now it's about winning a game."
While it could have theoretically been much worse for the Lakers, they still aren't taking the Bulldogs lightly.
"It'd be a great opportunity to see where we match up against a top-ranked team in the country," senior quarterback Zach Keyser said. "Sure, we're a little relieved that it's not them, but Byron Center is still 9-0. We have to prepare this week and fight through the cold."
Spring Lake's last playoff victory came in 2001, defeating Muskegon Orchard View in a Division 4 pre-district game.
"It's very important for us to get in," senior lineman Blake Kelsey said. "As a group of seniors, we wanted to change the culture and now we have to look at this as an opportunity. It's been almost 20 years since we've won a playoff game, and we really want to be the group that changes that."
The Bulldogs have had little trouble in most of their conference play, snapping Zeeland East's 15-game conference winning streak earlier this year. Quarterback Austin VanderMarkt is a playmaker both in the passing and running game. Their closest result was a 23-22 victory over Zeeland West in Week 5.
Spring Lake will travel to Byron Center on Friday, with the winner slated to face the winner of Lowell and East Grand Rapids.
