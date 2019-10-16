SPRING LAKE – Three Spring Lake runners finished in the top ten during Tuesday's O-K Blue championship as the Lakers tore up their home course. The Lakers' team total of 43 was 10 points ahead of Allendale.
With two of their top five runners out via injury, senior captains stepped up for the Lakers. Anna Fadewa finished in second with a time of 19:17, just six seconds behind Allendale's Sophia DiPiazza. Fellow senior Julia Bajt finished fifth with a 19:54, which was her highest placing of the season.
Senior Eva Tilton's 20:34 was good for 11th place, while Jessica Judge and Eryn Bouwhuis were among the top 20 for the Lakers.
"The past few days we have focusing on who’s going to step up and make a move for our team," head coach Aaron Andres said. "It was so fun watching Anna and Julia battle the whole race towards the front of the pack and push the top runners to their best. Maggie Cooper also had her best race of the season and has been getting stronger each race the past few weeks."
Fedewa, Bajt and Bouwhuis also received all-conference honors, while Tilton, Cooper and Lily Parker were among the honorable mentions.
The boys team finished in a tie for second, as Callen Carrier and Ian Hill finished 1-2 for the Lakers with times of 16:25 and 16:42 respectively. Sparta won the meet courtesy of four finishers in the top eight.
Carter Phillips and Adam MacLeod finished in 21st and 22nd as the next-highest finishers with times of 17:55 and 18:03.
Saturday's Mel Hall Invitational will be the final race of the regular season.
