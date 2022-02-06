SPRING LAKE TWP. — It was only a handful of first-quarter possessions, but the Spring Lake girls knew they needed a change during Saturday's contest with Western Michigan Christian.
With both Wiersema twins back in the WMC lineup against one of the smallest Laker teams in recent years, it wasn't hard to see where the Warrior offense was hurting the Lakers.
Bless Peyton Parsons' heart, but she just doesn't have Kyla Wiersema's height. As it turns out, all the Laker defense needed was a scheme change. They rode a rarely-used zone defense to victory in a highly entertaining contest Saturday evening, winning 58-46.
"It was crazy," Laker sophomore Ella Andree said. "Everybody was on their shooting game today, I couldn't believe what we were doing at some points."
Four Lakers finished in double figures, and the zone defense created the turnovers needed to come up with the goods down the stretch.
The game's third quarter was the highlight of the entire day of basketball between the Lakers and WMC, up and down both programs.
WMC led 25-17 at halftime, thanks in large part to a smothering first quarter. Kyla Wiersema scored WMC's first nine points and protected the paint, holding Spring Lake to just seven points in eight minutes.
"Going in, everybody knew we had the advantage with the guards and they were going to use the posts," Spring Lake coach Rich Hyde said. "Bill Andree suggested we make the change, and the girls really bought into it."
Out of the break, both teams shot the ball to near-perfection. WMC freshman Lexi Daggett put on a shooting clinic, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, only to be outdone by the Lakers, who hit six triples in the quarter.
It wasn't as if either team stopped playing defense entirely. Daggett is quickly becoming a rising star in the WMC program, and finished with a game-high 18 points – she found her spot on the left wing and stuck to it, no matter what the Laker defense threw at her.
"She didn't practice much this week after a quarantine," WMC coach Jeremy Goorman said. "She keeps playing so well and really coming along for a freshman."
Not to be outdone, the Lakers decided to match up with Daggett. Both Ella Andree and Jennfer Judge hit a pair of 3s, while Meah Bajt and Nicole Schmitt both swished triples. In the middle of the quarter, seven straight baskets came via 3-pointer.
"She takes care of the ball so well," Judge said of Bajt's point-guard play. "She sees the court and really got the ball moving in transition. That jumpstarts our offense."
The quarter finished with the Lakers clinging to a 39-38 lead, and they made just enough of the hustle plays to grow their lead. Good defense from Alexa Carter and Emma Nicles inside on the Wiersemas limited their second-half output, as did foul trouble.
Spring Lake's free-throw shooting was just good enough to cross the finish line, with the Warriors fouling early to try to cut a two-possession Laker lead down. Steals from Bajt and Andree limited the number of shots WMC could get off, and when they dribbled out the clock in the closing minutes, Spring Lake's parents and fans stood and applauded – as much for the quality of the performance as anything else.
"This is really a big win for us," Hyde said. "They've been a really strong program in this area, and the girls did what they needed to do to win."
Kyla Wiersema finished with 17 points for WMC, with Maddie Wiersema adding nine. Nicles and Carter had four points and five rebounds apiece, while Andree was the leading scorer of four Lakers in double figures. She finished with 15 points and four steals, while Judge had 13 points. Bajt and Schmitt both added 10.
Spring Lake hosts Allendale on a rare Wednesday matchup, while WMC plays just once next week – a Friday night contest at Manistee.
