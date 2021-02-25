Spring Lake junior guard Meah Bajt drives past Allendale's Anna Koning in the first half of Thursday night's varsity basketball game. The Lakers used an 11 point fourth quarter to nearly come back but eventually fell to the Falcons, 38-33.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake junior guard Jennifer Judge attempts a floater in the first half of Tuesday night's home game against Allendale.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake junior guard Eryn Bouwhuis looks to pass in the first half of Tuesday night's home game against Allendale.
SPRING LAKE – The Spring Lake girls basketball team is attempting to find consistency in its young season, but one thing they’ll continue to hang their hats on is their utmost scrappiness.
Down 14 to start the fourth quarter, the Lakers dwindled the deficit down to five with just seconds left thanks to a deep trey ball by Masen Carey. Spring Lake used a full-court press and six points from senior forward Zoe Walters to nearly climb out of their deficit but eventually fell 38-33 to Allendale.
