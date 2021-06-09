Spring Lake girls soccer teammates celebrate after Taylor Yanke’s first half goal that gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead. The Lakers went on to defeat East Grand Rapids, 4-1, to advance to their fourth straight regional final, where they’ll taken on Cadillac at Cedar Springs on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake senior Zoe Komar lines up a shot in the second half of Tuesday’s regional semifinal game against East Grand Rapids.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake soccer teammates celebrate after junior Meah Bajt's first half goal in Tuesday's regional semifinal game against East Grand Rapids.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
The reaction of both East Grand Rapids and Spring Lake after Laker senior Zoe Komar's header that found the back of the net in the second half of Tuesday's regional semifinal game.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake junior Ryann Gilchrist cools off with an ice towel in one of the two water break timeouts due to the heat index at Tuesday's regional semifinal game against East Grand Rapids.
CEDAR SPRINGS — On a thick, muggy afternoon where opportunities were few and far between, Spring Lake girls soccer used their nose for goal to catapult them to a 4-1 victory over East Grand Rapids in the Division 2 regional semifinal game.
The Lakers, who were out-possessed for most of Tuesday night’s game, relied on a mix of junior team leading goal scorer Meah Bajt, corner kicks and free kicks.
