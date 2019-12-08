Spring Lake softball coach Bill Core announced on Sunday that he'd be stepping down after discussions with returning players and athletic director Cavin Mohrhardt over the weekend.
"This is something that I have thought about for some time and just could not make it official [yet]," Core said in a release. "My family kept saying 'Don't do it Dad,' but they are exactly the reason why I am. At Spring Lake we stress the importance of family and now I am stepping away for that reason."
Core has a son, Jackson, playing baseball at Spring Lake and another son Jaden in seventh grade. An older daughter, Jenna, graduated earlier this year and is trying out for the softball team at Hope College.
"I told the team on Friday that I love everything about Spring lake softball including them, but I love watching my own kids more," Core added. "I am looking forward to being a softball and baseball dad."
Core began coaching softball at Spring Lake in 1990, and ended his softball coaching career with the Lakers on a streak of 7 consecutive conference titles, five district titles and three regional championships. He compiled a record of 642-374 in 30 years coaching varsity softball.
"I could not have done it without my family," Core said. "Their support has been unwavering. My parents and brothers drive down from Traverse City every year to watch a few games, my wife Tracy is the perfect coach's wife and my kids have grown up around the highs and lows of Spring Lake softball."
From 2015 to 2019, Core was named as the district coach of the year, and in total he coached 21 collegiate players and 11 all-state selections. He will start another season with Spring Lake's boys basketball team on Tuesday.
