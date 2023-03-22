Michigan’s mid-winter conference for grade-school athletic directors wrapped up on Monday from Traverse City, and Spring Lake’s JT Hogan was awarded as the regional Athletic Director of the Year for Region 14, a zone designated to represent all middle school athletic directors.
He was one of 14 administrators state-wide to be honored by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Hogan serves on a handful of different committees within the MHSAA, including the scholar-athlete and gender equity focus groups.
