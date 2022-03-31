Spring Lake’s Jennifer Judge earned Division 2 all-state honorable mention upon the release of Wednesday's AP girls basketball all-state teams. Judge led the Lakers to two district titles in three years and a regional quarterfinal appearance this season.
WMC seniors Maddie Wiersema, left, and Kyla Wiersema, right, earned Division 3 accolades at the all-state level. Kyla was announced as a all-state first team selection, while Maddie earned all-state honorable mention.
Tribune photo / Kyle Turk
While the 2021-22 high school girls basketball champions have been crowned, it still doesn’t accredit the performances of the Lakeshore area’s top players.
The 2022 Associated Press Division 2 and 3 girls’ basketball All-State teams were unveiled on Wednesday evening – and three players earned high praise and accolades from the eight-panel selection committee.
