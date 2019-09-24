SPRING LAKE – The Lakers only needed one half to win their match versus Comstock Park Tuesday night. Spring Lake scored their first goal three minutes into the game and never looked back en route to a 9-0 victory.
“They gave us a little bit of a hard time last time, the game was 5-2,” Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said. “We took the wind and we scored a couple of goals and really jumped on them early.”
Sophomore Keegan Fritsche was the first Laker to find the back of the net, shooting from outside the box and beating the Panther goalie. Malachi Mulder was next, receiving a through ball from a teammate and out running the only defender between himself and the goalie to double the Spring Lake lead.
10 minutes went by before the Lakers scored again, and once they did they poured it on. Benjamin Bush stole the ball from the goalie and had a wide open net for goal No. 3. Fritsche added the fourth a little over three minutes later when the goalie attempted a pass that was stolen by Fritsche, giving him a one on one with a Panther defender. Fritsche missed the first shot but followed it up with a header that found its way across the white line.
The next pair of goals came via the corner kick and Sheldon Bunnell. Bunnell assisted on the first, sending a ball into the box for freshman Jack Mulder. The next goal was the highlight of the match. A minute after Mulder’s goal, Bunnell lined up for another corner kick, this time on the left side of the field. He kicked it with his left foot and got the perfect bend on the ball scoring from the corner without any help from his teammates.
Freshman Jaxson Tober scored the next two goals. Tober is the leading scorer for the Spring Lake JV team, but the JV team did not play today so Tober got called up to play this game with the varsity team. The first of Tober’s two goals came when Malachi Mulder found him with a through ball and with no one between him and the goalie, he beat the goalie for his first varsity goal. Two minutes later, Tober scored the goal that would clinch the Spring Lake mercy with seven minutes and 55 seconds remaining in the first half.
“He (Tober) will probably help us in the future, later this season in districts. It worked out that there wasn’t a JV game today so we ran him out there a little bit.” Thelen said. “That’s a classic Spring Lake soccer name, his dad played for the program. His uncles were a big part of this program in the '90s. So, it’s cool to have the younger guys who have huge connections to the program come back through.”
Senior Clayton Glasgow had two assists during the match, and was excited to see a couple of young players score goals in the match.
“It’s super fun. It’s huge for the team to get more people involved. They are young guys, freshmen so it’s really good for the future of the program to know that we have some success coming up.” Glasgow said.
The match did not end immediately however, the teams had to finish the first half before the mercy went into effect. Jonathan Bricker would get one more breakaway opportunity for the Lakers and he scored the final goal of the game with 6:03 remaining in the half.
The Lakers move onto a big matchup Thursday at home and can clinch their conference with a win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.