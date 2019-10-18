SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake senior Phoebe Saunders has spent the first three years of her high school athletic career building an impressive resume.
Saunders has been to the state golf tournament each of those years, being an alternate for the championship-winning team in 2016 and contributing scores in the other two. She has been an all-state soccer player two years in a row, first-team last season as a junior and second-team as a sophomore. Saunders has also been a starting point guard for the Lakers girls basketball team for three years. On top of that, she was named as Spring Lake’s Homecoming queen for this year.
Last weekend, Saunders added another achievement. After carding a 79 at regionals, Saunders qualified for the golf state finals as an individual. The Lakers finished fifth as a team.
“It was really nice and fulfilling,” Saunders said. “The past three years we have gone as a team, so there hasn’t been much to worry about and this year it was more just on me to do well and hopefully get the team there. I felt like it was more in my head, so knowing that I was able to do that was pretty fun and it all just fell into place that day.”
“I thought it was awesome for Phoebe. I know how much work she has put in over 13 years of golf, and even from last year to this year she’s put in even more time and effort into it,” Spring Lake girls golf coach Alec Lininger said. “She played more in the summer, came into practice early when she needed to, stayed late if she needed to, and I could just tell that the focus was there this year. For her to not only qualify for states but to break the 80 mark was really cool.”
Saunders began her golf career at the Spring Lake Country Club as a part of the junior golf program when she was 5 years old. Her father won a lifetime membership at the country club giving her access to learn from Josh Lathwell and Ray Davis, the two golf professionals at SLCC.
Along with what she learned from Lathwell and Davis early on, Saunders gave a lot of credit to the championship team that she played on her freshman year.
“It taught me honestly everything. How to practice, how to play a course and literally how to play the game of golf. I feel like I learned a lot that year from the seniors like Anna (Kramer), Madelyn (Nelson) and Jaedyn (Shelton). It was just really cool to see,” Saunders said.
This weekend, Saunders will tee off at the Meadows Golf Course in Allendale.
Her focus is on enjoying herself and staying in the moment, not worrying about where she finishes.
“I just want to have fun. Knowing that I got the right amount of sleep and I’ve prepared everything I can. If it wasn’t my day, then it wasn’t my day, but if it goes well then that’s great. So, just having fun and soaking it all in for my last couple rounds, I’d walk away happy with that,” Saunders said.
“I want to see a hole-in-one on a par-4,” Lininger said jokingly. “I just want to see Phoebe walk away happy, knowing that she enjoyed her last two rounds of golf at Spring Lake. Hopefully over the last couple years, I’ve been to support her in golfing and help her enjoy it.”
The focus of her golf game this weekend is putting. Saunders feels that no matter how well she’s hitting the ball, if she can putt she can feel confident about where she stands.
After this weekend, Saunders begins to prepare for basketball and after that moves to soccer. The senior is looking to make an impact in both sports before her Spring Lake career is over.
“For basketball, I’m just looking to continue to improve and help others around me improve. Last year, I had Jenna (Core) and Madeline (Zenas) on my team and they just made me love the sport of basketball. I think that if I can impact anyone in the sport that would be awesome,” Saunders said.
“She has that on the golf team too. She’s really stepped up often this year, helping the younger players. Telling them ‘Hey, this is the way we need to approach this,’ and things like that. It’s like having an assistant coach there all the time,” Lininger said.
Saunders did not forget to mention the people around her, giving a lot of credit to her support system.
“I can swing a club and stuff, but really the support system I have is crazy. All of the members of the faculty at Spring Lake, my family and family friends and even my family in Minnesota has been reaching out to me,” Saunder said. “Golf is like a 90-percent mental game, so for people to be so thoughtful and take time to say good luck or you got this, it really boosts my mental abilities in terms of golf. I think that has gotten me to where I am today for sure.”
