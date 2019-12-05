SPRING LAKE TWP. — Abbi Perkins, Phoebe Saunders and Jennifer Judge powered the Lakers to a hard fought 41-37 victory over Fremont.
“They were pretty aggressive and they are fast. They like to get out and run a lot, I saw that on film and we adjusted,” Laker head coach Rich Hyde said. “Before the game I challenged our posts, I said it’s going to be the inside game because their two posts could both play inside and outside. They had 15 and 13 points against Montague and we held them to eight and five. When Madalyn Lisman started to scrap for those offensive rebounds, that’s what brought our spark back.”
Perkins had a big night for the Lakers as the leading scorer and an effective rebounder. She finished the night with an impressive stat line, scoring 14 points with nine rebounds. Saunders and Judge each scored 13 points in the winning effort.
“Coach was talking about how I really needed to go at their post player because she had a good game against Montague,” Perkins said. “I just told myself that I was going to get her this game and I had the mentality that I’m going to get the ball and I’m going to rebound well.”
The Lakers were forced to adapt immediately after the ball was tipped, as Fremont came out of the gate in a full-court trap defense. The press created enough confusion and threw the Lakers off track, leading to a score of 5-5 after the first quarter.
Fremont had all of the momentum coming out of the break in between quarters pushing the score to 16-8 before Spring Lake responded with a run of their own. The Lakers closed out the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take them into the half up 18-16.
“Coach Hyde told us to take a step back and run our play, which we know how to do,” Saunders said about adjusting to the press. “Then, our big thing was break the press but don’t do a fast break. Once we break it we can set our offense up from there. Just don’t get trapped in the corners, those types of things.”
The third quarter remained a battle and the Packers shook off the Lakers run to tie the game going into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was where Perkins took over the game. Perkins scored five of her points and grabbed crucial offensive rebounds in the quarter. Saunders also scored five in the fourth and added two steals.
With under 30 seconds to go Spring Lake had the ball leading by one and a pair of offensive rebounds by Perkins and Lisman earned Lisman a trip to the free throw line, where she made one of two. Saunders stole the ball on the following possession and drew a foul. Saunders made both free throws and brought the game to its final score.
The Lakers are now 1-1 on the season and move on to play Montague at home on Tuesday.
“What we are going to build on is the attitude in that locker room. The girls are really buying in and working hard. They know we are going to make some mistakes, but we are going to point out those mistakes and we are going to learn from them,” Hyde said. “We are a full team and we are really excited about the energy right now and we are looking to go get another win on Tuesday.”
