Spring Lake senior Zoe Komar introduces herself to the Laker student section before Friday's Division 2 state finals game against Bloomfield Hills Marian. The Lakers would go on to fall, 3-0, to the Mustangs, earning runner-up in their first ever trip to the state championship game.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake's student section cheers on the girls soccer team before the Division 2 state championship game against Bloomfield Hills Marian on Friday.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake students cheer on the girls soccer team in the Division 2 state finals.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake freshman Ella Andree controls the ball during the second half of Friday's Division 2 state finals game against Bloomfield Hills Marian.
EAST LANSING – For the majority of Spring Lake girls soccer state tournament run, their scoring chances, despite being limited, always seemed to find the back of the net.
But on the biggest stage in their first ever state finals, against a dynasty in Bloomfield Marian Hills, the lights seemed to be a bit too bright for the Lakers, as their timely goals were absent, falling a 3-0 in the Division 2 state finals at DeMartin Stadium on Michigan State University’s campus on Friday.
