EAST LANSING – For the majority of Spring Lake girls soccer state tournament run, their scoring chances, despite being limited, always seemed to find the back of the net.

But on the biggest stage in their first ever state finals, against a dynasty in Bloomfield Marian Hills, the lights seemed to be a bit too bright for the Lakers, as their timely goals were absent, falling a 3-0 in the Division 2 state finals at DeMartin Stadium on Michigan State University’s campus on Friday.

