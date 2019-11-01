BYRON CENTER — Any underdog needs the small details to go their way, be it bounces or turnovers. Spring Lake didn’t get any of that on Friday night, and Byron Center proved their undefeated record didn’t come cheaply in a 49-14 rout of the Lakers.
“They come off the ball, they’re athletic,” Spring Lake head coach Dan Start said. “They lull you to sleep because they’re not huge, but man, they come off the ball. There’s a reason they’re 9-0.”
A 96-yard touchdown run from quarterback Austin VanderMarkt highlighted a 21-point first quarter for the Bulldogs. The senior isn’t the tallest quarterback around, but he was a thorn in the Lakers’ side all night with his ability to bounce off tackles and move downfield. After a Zach Keyser pass was intercepted on the Lakers’ next drive, VanderMarkt would score from 3 yards out on the next Bulldog drive, pushing the lead to 14-0.
Junior Mason Breit carried in from 55 yards out with 1:20 left in the quarter as Spring Lake struggled to string first downs together. Byron Center’s defense was able to slow down Spring Lake’s running game with their speed to the ball carrier, as tackles for loss or for minimal gain came during a handful of first-half drives.
“They were really good,” senior lineman Blake Kelsey said. “We weren’t clicking, and it wasn’t good. The next group of guys, hopefully this sends a message that we need to keep moving forward. For me, I feel very proud of what our class accomplished. From 0-9 to two playoff games, I would take that deal any day.”
Christian Folkert had a solid night out of the Laker backfield, taking a 49-yard run to the Bulldog 20, but a 37-yard field goal from Matt Bierman bounced off the left upright. After Keyser was intercepted on the Lakers' next drive, VanderMarkt threw to Cam Schuelke for a 30-yard touchdown to make it a four-possession game.
A 28-point halftime deficit was too much for the Lakers to overcome, as Brody Baker scored from 37 yards out on the Bulldogs' next possession. VanderMarkt would score his fourth touchdown from a yard out to push the lead to 42-0 by the end of the third quarter.
Backup quarterback Michael Allen found the end zone from 4 yards out to get the lead to 49-0 before Spring Lake got on the scoreboard. Steve Ready returned a kick to the Bulldog 17, and Folkert ran to the 1 before Keyser scored.
After Spring Lake recovered an onside kick, Zach Mitchell ran for 42 yards to the Byron Center 10-yard line before Keyser ran in from there with 2:39 remaining. The Lakers couldn’t get the ball back on their next kick, but at that point it would have taken a miracle.
“When we look at the grand scheme of things, these seniors have put a lot into our program,” Start said. “There’s been four years of hard work and dedication, and now they’re back-to-back playoff qualifiers. They’ve set the standard.”
Byron Center will host East Grand Rapids next week in the district final. Spring Lake's season finishes at 5-5.
