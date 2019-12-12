GRAND HAVEN TWP. — One state-qualifying time is cause for celebration in the first meet of the season. For Grand Haven junior Michael MacDonald, one wasn't enough, as his 50-yard freestyle time of 22.36 hit a state cut in his second event of the night.
The Buccaneers and the Spring Lake boys swimming teams got together for their annual meet on Thursday night. While Grand Haven took home bragging rights with a 110-71 victory, both coaches were satisfied with the way their teams swam after just a couple weeks of practice.
"Very, very pleased," Grand Haven head coach Doug Thorne said. "A state cut in the first meet, I'm really proud and excited. A lot of great swims tonight, I was a little surprised at our depth. I knew this would be more of a rebuild here, but a lot of kids put in some good swims."
Spring Lake head coach David Kieft was missing a handful of swimmers for Speedo East Nationals in Atlanta in Joey Wachter and KJ Losee. Even without those two in the lineup, the Lakers remained competitive where they could against a Grand Haven squad that outnumbered the Lakers.
"It's an interesting meet for us without our leaders," Kieft said. "Tonight, I came with one seniors and two juniors, so we're real young, but they competed hard. They've come a long way in two weeks."
The other state cut for Grand Haven came in the 200-yard medley relay, where Carter Brown, Alec Korecki, Michael MacDonald and Thomas MacDonald's time of 1:40.66 didn't just win the race by nine seconds, it was enough for them to head to Rochester in mid-March for the state finals.
"It definitely feels good," Michael said of qualifying for states. "We've only been through a couple weeks of practice, so there's a lot of time left. Things can really only go up from here."
Thomas shared his brother's enthusiasm when it came to clinching a cut so early in the year.
"It's a big relief," Thomas said. "Sometimes you struggle to get them towards the end of the year, so just a big relief. For early in the season, it felt pretty good. We need some more conditioning under our belts, but we'll be fine."
Grand Haven secured victories in a handful of events on the night, as senior Nick Wilson won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.03, beating teammate Miles Evink by just over a second. Thomas MacDonald won the 200 medley by four-tenths of a second ahead of Spring Lake's Charles Brown at 2:07.22, the closest race of the night.
Spring Lake's brightest spot of the night came in diving, where freshman Cayden Walker trailed the Bucs' Jared Tithof heading into the final dive, but won by just over a point thanks to the last dive.
Charles Brown then won the 100-yard butterfly ahead of Korecki with a 55.32 and the Lakers' Collin Schock won the 500-yard freestyle for the Lakers' sole wins of the night.
Grand Haven's Carter Brown took care of business in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 56.73, while Thomas MacDonald was the quickest in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.54. The Bucs also secured victories in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.
"I've known David for a long time," Thorne said. "They've always got a good group of guys."
Kieft was upbeat about where his team stands after the first night of the year.
"This is my first meet head coaching against Grand Haven," Kieft said. "I've known Thorne for a long time, and it's always a pleasure swimming against his teams."
Neither team will have a meet until next Thursday. Grand Haven will head to Holland Christian for a 6:30 p.m. dual on Dec. 19, while the Lakers will be in Holland on the morning of the 21st alongside the Bucs for the West Michigan Relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.