Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.