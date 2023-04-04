Up against a trio of Holland teams and Muskegon Heights, the Laker track team's final meet before spring break was a solid one, as they braved the weather to compete in the Frostbite Invite last Tuesday.
The 4x400-meter boys team of Jackson Gee, Ethan Grevengoed, Tanner Guczwa and Caden Kyser wrapped up the meet with a victory in 3 minutes, 36.45 seconds – they weren't the only winners of the day, as senior Jaxson Tober won both hurdle events, blazing a 15.42 in the 110-meter race and a 43.06 in the 300. He was also second in the long jump at 19 feet and a half inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.