A Wednesday meeting of the MHSAA’s Representative Council was supposed to give schools, students and parents a firm answer on their ability to play a handful of fall sports.
Instead, the governing body was unable to reach a conclusion on the schedules for boys soccer, girls swim and dive and volleyball. A decision is expected to come sometime Thursday.
“I know there’s a lot of heartburn and frustration about everything COVID-related,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said Wednesday on a radio appearance with The Huge Show in Grand Rapids. “Obviously football is a part of that. We’re not trying to hide anything from anybody and we’re trying to be completely honest and transparent.”
The MHSAA set a firm deadline back in July for the competition schedules in those three sports of Aug. 20, and the two-hour meeting by the Representative Council heard a “wide range of opinions” according to Uyl.
“We targeted Aug. 20 for further guidance and that’s what will happen,” Uyl said. “When our board concludes tomorrow, we’ll communicate with our schools, detailing plans and decisions moving forward, then will get that out to the media and push that out on our social media platforms.”
Provisional schedules for those sports could see marquee matchups take place as early as Friday, Aug. 21. Grand Haven soccer is set to host Spring Lake in their annual rivalry clash that evening, which would mark the season openers for both teams.
The Buccaneers’ volleyball team was scheduled to host its annual Lakeshore Invite on Saturday, but canceled that event due to a state-mandated four-team maximum for competition sites.
Other tournaments scheduled before conference play are still up in the air, though the Battle at the Boardwalk at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium on Aug. 28 would meet MHSAA guidelines.
Swim and dive teams for both Grand Haven and Spring Lake aren’t scheduled to start competition until early September. The Bucs would host East Grand Rapids on Sept. 8 and the Lakers would host their annual home invite on Sept. 12 if indoor facilities at both schools are opened.
The governor’s office will need to clarify language from a pair of executive orders about indoor facilities for swimming and volleyball to get the green light.
If boys soccer is cleared to play, Fruitport will start its season on Saturday, Aug. 22 by hosting Ludington and Shelby for a tournament before hosting Whitehall on Monday, Aug. 24.
Trojan volleyball is scheduled to kick off its season with the Battle on the Boardwalk next Friday before hosting Grand Rapids West Catholic on Sept. 10.
Western Michigan Christian volleyball would have its season start on Saturday as well, hosting Hesperia, Kalamazoo and North Muskegon for a tournament. The boys soccer team would start its state title defense with an Aug. 25 match against Reeths-Puffer.
