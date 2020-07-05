Arizona State Sun Devils infielder Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates a home run with Hunter Jump (39) and Drew Swift (6) during a college baseball game against the Arizona Wildcats on May 19, 2018, at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.
DETROIT — With so much going on in the first few days of Summer Camp at Comerica Park, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire hadn't had much time to talk to No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick this year's draft.
Torkelson got acquainted with Gardenhire – and Comerica Park – with a sizzling display in the batting cage, in his first workouts in Detroit on Saturday afternoon. In the midst of Torkelson's stretching, hitting and initial work with grounders at third base, Gardenhire made his way over to talk with the rookie.
