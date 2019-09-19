The scores and stats from Thursday's prep action:
GRAND HAVEN
Volleyball: The Buccaneers were on the road taking on Grandville in their first O-K Red action of the season. The match went five sets and ended with Grand Haven winning and improving their record to 26-5.
The Bucs' came out of the gate strong taking the first two sets 25-20. In the third set Grand Haven held a 20-10 lead before Grandville went on a run and took the set 27-25. Grandville rode that momentum to a 25-23 set four win. In the decisive final set, the Bucs won 15-13.
The team saw solid contributions from several players. Ashley Slater led the way offensively with 24 kills and also played well on defense with 14 digs. Mackenzie Gross had 16 kills, five aces and two blocks and Sarah Knoll also added to the offense with 11 kills and two blocks.
Head coach Aaron Smaka noted that Reece Redder was crucial passing and in the Grand Haven serve return, Alena Whittaker stepped up and had a big night for the team, and Samantha Boeve served well and finished with 58 assists.
The Bucs play again Thursday Sept. 26, at West Ottawa.
Swim: Grand Haven hosted Holland Christian Thursday night and won 106 to 80. The 200 yard medley relay team of Madelyn Hudson, Kathryn Ackerman, Ocean Veldhouse and Alonna Clark took first with a time of 1:54.16. Georgia Basil won the 200 yard free at 2:01.49. Clark won the 200 yard individual medley finishing at 2:17.18. Veldhouse's 25.31 was good enough for first in the 50 yard free.
Ackerman earned first in the 100 yard fly at 58.18. Veldhouse won the 100 yard free, clocking a 55.82. Basil beat teammate Clark by 11 seconds in the 500 yard free with a 5:16.20. Veldhouse, Basil, Ackerman and Jessica Boyer won the 200 yard free relay with a 1:43.31. Hudson finished first in the 100 yard back 1:03.06. Ackerman swam a 1:06.63 in the 100 yard breast, placing first.
The Bucs' are back in the pool Thursday Sept. 26 taking on Grandville at home.
Soccer: Grand Haven soccer was at Rockford and came away with a 2-1 victory. Goal scorers have not been provided.
Spring Lake
Soccer: The Lakers were at West Catholic and blanked their opponent in a 2-0 win. Ben Bush scored both goals in the victory with one assist coming from Malachi Mulder and the other coming from Sheldon Bunnell. Jonah Wilhelm, Armani Albietas, Link Dephouse, Connor Hallberg and Josh Britton anchored the defensive effort, while Aidan Parker didn't allow West Catholic to find the back of the net.
The Lakers return home on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to take on Comstock Park.
Golf: The Lakers took fourth at the Jamboree at the Mines, shooting a 198 as a team. Phoebe Saunders' 44 was the best score for the Lakers. Kelsey Megley and Kate Galloway both shot 49's and Kayden Fritsche carded a 55. Spring Lake next hits the course Monday Sept. 23 playing in the Jamboree at Quail Ridge.
Football: The junior varsity team defeated Coopersville 21 to 14. Scoring information has not been provided.
Fruitport
Volleyball: The Trojans took on two top five opponents in their matches tonight. They first dropped their match with Hamilton 25-21 and 25-15. The Trojans played Coopersville in their next match, losing 25-18, 25-17. Kennadi Dykstra and Sarah Zielinski were the leaders on defense. Dykstra had 26 digs and served one ace and Zielinski had 12 digs and three aces. Brooke Sieplinga had nine kills for the Trojans. She was followed by teammates Erika Burgess and Cailey Richards with four and three kills, respectively.
The Trojans are now 6-13-2 on the season and move on to play in the Byron Center Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Western Michigan Christian
Soccer: The Warriors were at home taking on Covenant Christian and won the match 5-1. The Warriors got goals from five different players. Charlie Alfree, Brandon Fles, Isaac VanHoeven, Michael Masumpa and Caleb Kozal all found the back of the net. WMC is now 7-1-3 on the season and next play Muskegon Catholic Central on Monday Sept. 23.
