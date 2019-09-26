Grand Haven
Volleyball: The team was on the road at West Ottawa in their second conference match of the season. Grand Haven topped West Ottawa three sets to zero, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.
Ashley Slater paced the team with 21 kills, she was followed by Mackenzie Gross with nine and Sarah Knoll had six. Samantha Boeve 36 assists and four aces.
“Reilly Swierbut had 13 digs, I thought Reilly did a nice job and Reece Redder really played great tonight. Molly Long came in and did a nice job in the third set in the middle and had a couple of kills,” head coach Aaron Smaka said. “More than anything i loved or energy and effort on the defensive end of the ball.”
The win brings the Bucs to 27-5 on the season and they are back at West Ottawa on Saturday playing in a tournament.
Swim: Thursday night was the Bucs pride night for the Grand Haven swim team. Wearing their purple caps and taking on Grandville and won the meet 172 to 140. The night started with the 200 yard medley relay, where the team of Ellyn Skodack, Alonna Clark, Ocean Veldhouse and Kendall Hamm won with a time of 1:55.90.
Georgia Basil narrowly beat teammate Skodack in the 200 yard free, swimming a time of 2:02.23. Clark won the 200 yard individual medley clocking a 2:14.38. Kathryn Ackerman’s 24.68 was good enough for first place in the 50 yard free. Clark swam a 1:01.66 in the 100 yard fly to finish first. Ackerman won the 100 yard free by four second with her time of 52.43. Skodack won the 500 yard free finishing in 5:37.24. Madelyn Hudson, Jessica Boyer, Clark and Ackerman won the 200 yard free relay clocking a 1:42.43. Basil swam a 1:03.05 in the 100 yard back to secure first place.
The Bucs are back in the pool next Thursday at home against Rockford.
Spring Lake
Football: The junior varsity Lakers won big on the road at Comstock Park with a final score of 56-0.
Tennis: The Lakers took on Western Christian Michigan at home and won 4-3. Number one and number four singles players Joshua Duer and Jackson Der Vartanian won their matchups. IN doubles, number one pairing AJ Dalman and Callum Saxe and number three pairing Alex Mathew and Mason De Vries won their matchups.
The Lakers play their last regular season match Monday at Sparta.
Fruitport
Soccer: The Trojans hosted Whitehall and defeated them 2-0. The first half finished scoreless. Logan Manciu opened up scoring for the Trojans and not long after he scored the second goal off an assist from teammate Bryce Lanore. Justin Laus recorded four saves in the shutout effort.
“I thought Whitehall played really well and outworked us for the first half. Earlier in the season this is a game we would have lost but it was nice to see the boys rebound and play with more energy in the second half,” head coach Dan Hazekamp said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t credit our back line of Ethan Selle, Kaleb Krueger, Jaxon Deneen, Charlie Swartz, and Henry Swartz. They stayed really organized and played really solid tonight.”
Fruitport is on the road taking on Orchard view Saturday.
Western Michigan Christian
Soccer: The Warriors were at home taking on the Ludington Orioles. The Warriors won the match 1-0, as a result of a Charlie Alfree goal. Isaac VanHoeven assisted on the games lone score.
The defensive group of Brandon Fles, Jake Betten, Brandon Eenigenburg, Isaiah Visker, Brevin Byrne, Nick Moser and Keeper Jamison Goorman were integral in keeping Ludington off of the scoreboard.
WMC is now 9-1-3 and 4-0-2 in their conference. The Warriors host their Warrior weekend game Saturday against White hall.
