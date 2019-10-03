Results for local prep action Thursday night:
Grand Haven
Volleyball: The Bucs were in Hudsonville taking on a top ranked eagles team. The Bucs lost in four sets with the final set being 25-16. Other statistics have not yet been made available.
Spring Lake
Football: The junior varsity football team won their game against West Catholic 28-21. Scoring details were not provided.
Volleyball: The freshman hosted Whitehall and Fruitport for a tri match Thursday night. The Lakers won their match against Whitehall 25-19 and 25-18. Rosie Galloway had 12 service points and Tessa Fuller had five.
In the match against Fruitport the Lakers lost both sets 25-20. Fuller led in service points again with seven and Sydney Ogden added five. The Lakers next play Saturday at the Fruitport tournament.
Fruitport
Soccer: The Trojans took on conference rival Kenowa Hills and won 7-1. Logan Manciu came up huge for the Trojans scoring five goals. Cody Mayette and Ryan Laus added the other two goals. Bryce Lanore, Carter Golden and Henry Swartz all recorded assists. Justin Laus had eight saves in the victory.
The Trojans are now 8-8-2 on the season and move on to play Jenison on Saturday.
Western Michigan Christian
Soccer: The Warriors shutout conference opponent Orchard View with a 4-0 win Thursday night. Brandon Fles opened up scoring for the Warriors twelve minutes into the game. Freshman Isaiah Barco-Morales scored twice in the game and scoring was capped off by Michael Tencate.
WMC is now 10-2-3 on the season and play number five ranked Leland Friday night.
Volleyball: The Volleyball team swept their quad Thursday night. First the Warriors beat Ravenna 24-26, 25-17 and 15-9. Next they took on Newaygo and won 25-20, 25-12. Their final match was against Muskegon Catholic Central they won that match 25-9 25-18.
Taylor Folkema, Eden TenCate, and Esther Hartley led the team in kills with 14, 12 and 3. Claudia Kingma, Chloe Mitchell and Greta VanderHeide were the leaders behind the service line with three, three and two aces. Alisha Leffring, Kingma and TenCate had seven, five and three blocks. Mitchell was the leading passer with 57 assists.
The Warriors are now 21-9-3 and play next at the Polish Classic Invitational.
