When Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro heard Tuesday morning he was being called up from the alternate training site in Toledo, he gave himself a vote of confidence by explaining his growth.
Ever since the 23-year-old was sent down at the end of summer camp, he stayed focused and honed his craft in battles against Casey Mize and Matt Manning – two of the best pitching prospects in baseball. He wanted to be ready for when his name was called, especially after getting a taste in 30 games last year (batting .230 with one homer and eight RBIs).
“Last year, when I got called up, I was a little nervous,” Castro said Tuesday. “But now, I’ve been with the team and know everybody here, so it’s like a family.”
On Wednesday, Castro proved he can help his baseball family, despite a 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. He went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and looks forward to continuing his success. Doing so, however, begins with maintaining his routine.
“I’m never going to stop saying this,” Castro said Wednesday, “but I think my routine is the key for this. When I was back in Toledo, I was doing (this) every day, coming in early to the cage and working with (hitting coach Mike) Hessman. That’s something I got to keep up.”
Batting out of the No. 9 hole and playing third base, Castro recorded his first hit on a 97 mph fastball against Dylan Cease. And in the fourth, he adjusted on a change-up for a 404-foot two-run shot.
“He had a good day,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Willi had a really good day swinging the bat, played well out there at third base.”
Gardenhire uses Castro at third base because of a knee injury to first baseman C.J. Cron. Since Jeimer Candelario is playing first base for the time being, there’s a void at third which will continue to be filled by Castro and Dawel Lugo.
But Castro proved in Wednesday’s loss he can make hard contact at the highest level. His three hits came on the second, first and fifth pitches of each at-bat.
