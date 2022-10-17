Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 47F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.