With the postseason already underway, here's how things stand entering the week as the boys soccer state tournament continues:
Grand Haven
Division 1, District 2 at Mona Shores
Monday: Grand Haven vs. Grandville, 5 p.m. at Mona Shores; Mona Shores vs. West Ottawa, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday: District final between winners, 6:30 p.m. at Mona Shores
With victory: To Regional 1 at Portage Northern vs. District 3 (Rockford host), matches on Oct. 25 and 27
Spring Lake
Division 2, District 31 at Coopersville
Monday: Ludington vs. Reeths-Puffer, 5 p.m. at Coopersville; Spring Lake vs. Coopersville, 7 p.m.
Thursday: District final between winners, 6 p.m. at Coopersville
With victory: To Regional 8 at Cedar Springs vs. District 30 (FH Northern host), matches on Oct. 25, 27
Western Michigan Christian
Division 4, District 52 at WMC
Monday: GR NorthPointe Christian vs. North Muskegon, 5 p.m. at WMC; WMC vs. Ravenna, 7 p.m.
Friday: District final between winners, 7 p.m. at WMC
With victory: To Regional 13 at Holland Christian vs. District 49 (St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic host), matches on Oct. 25, 27
