EAST LANSING — Five of Michigan State's first seven Big Ten games have been at home. All wins.
That leaves eight road games over the final 13 remaining regular-season games for the ninth-ranked Spartans, beginning with Thursday's visit to Indiana and Sunday's quick-turn at Minnesota.
And conference-leading MSU enters its stretch of five away games in its next seven knowing this is a chance to build a buffer from the rest of the muddled field chasing it.
"I'm looking at this as kind of a separation week one way or another, you know," MSU coach Tom Izzo said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. "We're either gonna win some games and separate ourselves, or we're gonna lose some games and not separate ourselves. And I think that's going to give us a better indication."
It will be the only time this season the Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) face Indiana (14-4, 4-3), one of four teams that are two games behind MSU in the standings. Illinois and Rutgers are tied for second at 5-2 in league play, while four teams have four losses.
Home teams are now 41-7 this season in league games, with the Spartans having won at Northwestern on Dec. 18 and getting blown out at Purdue on Jan. 12. The Hoosiers (3-0) and Gophers (4-0) enter this week unbeaten at home.
"It could make a statement for our program, but we have to separate ourselves as far as being with the pack in the Big Ten and being that elite school in our conference," MSU sophomore Aaron Henry said after practice Tuesday. "It's just knowing that we can't be like everybody else, because everybody else isn't doing so well on the road -- including us. I mean, we're 1-1 on the road, but we've got some huge road games coming up. And want to see where we stand, and we want to just be resilient and not like the rest of the teams."
The Spartans lost two of their last three visits to Indiana's Assembly Hall and plan to travel directly to Minneapolis after Thursday night's game in Bloomington (8:30 p.m./FS1). The Hoosiers also swept both games from MSU last year.
"When you're 6-1, everybody talks about winning a championship, including me," Izzo said. "So you try and get them to play at that level. I know there's going to be a process. I think fans don't understand that there's, there is a process to it. And that's what we're gonna keep trying to work on."
Hauser helping
Every now and again, like he did Tuesday, Izzo laments Joey Hauser being ruled ineligible to play immediately and instead having to sit out after transferring from Marquette last spring.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward hasn't made it any easier with the tantalizing ability he has shown while working with MSU's scout team simulating opponents during practices.
"He comes upstairs, watches a little film on whoever we want him to be. And he'll go into practice -- if it's a left-hander, he'll start shooting left handed; if it's a right-hander, he'll start shooting right handed. If it's a post guy, he'll go to the post. If it's a perimeter guy, he'll go to the perimeter. We sit there and marvel sometimes that he just shot that left-handed, and it was an 18-foot shot.
"He's a little too quiet for me yet. I'll break him out of that. But he has superseded what I thought he'd be."
The NCAA denied Hauser's appeal for immediate eligibility in late November after the season started. The redshirt sophomore, who missed his senior year of high school with an injury and enrolled early at Marquette in January 2018 while recovering, averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles last season to earn All-Big East freshman team honors.
Izzo said Hauser's best attribute is his shooting, but he also has shown to be "an incredible passer" at the small forward spot.
"In the last three years, he played one year of basketball," Izzo said. "But this kid is going to be a special player. He just gets it. He has good a basketball IQ like is the (Denzel) Valentines, the Magics (Johnson), the Cassius Winstons."
