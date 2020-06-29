Ypsilanti Lincoln basketball phenom Emoni Bates, the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2022 class, committed to Michigan State basketball during a live interview on ESPN on Monday.
Elgin Bates, Emoni's father, also said on the interview that the family is in the process of creating a preparatory school, and it wasn't immediately clear what that news meant for Bates' enrollment at Ypsilanti Lincoln entering his junior year. Bates wore an "Ypsi Prep Academy" shirt on TV.
