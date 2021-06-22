Barb Schmid watches her shot from the fairway during Tuesday’s opening match play round at the Spring Lake Invitational. Her 79 on Monday made her the top seed; she’ll play Beth Jolly in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Barb Schmid watches her shot from the fairway during Tuesday’s opening match play round at the Spring Lake Invitational. Her 79 on Monday made her the top seed; she’ll play Beth Jolly in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Tribune photos/ Kyle Turk
Beth Jolly and Pam Tyler played a 2 and 1 contest on Tuesday, which Jolly won on the 17th hole. Natalie Samdal and Joan Garety will be the other semifinalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.